Coping with the 2020 Holiday Blues

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Toledo wants people to know it's okay to feel overwhelmed, depressed or even anxious during the 2020 holiday season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's normal during this time of the year to be feeling the "holiday blues" and with the way 2020 has been going so far, it's not unexpected that you might be feeling worse than usual.

If the lights, music and movies this holiday season just aren't enough for you this year, you're not alone.

"We tell folks it's okay to not be okay. We say that in a normal year, but I think that's especially important in these trying times because I think all of us are feeling like we're not okay," said Robin Isenberg, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Toledo.

For people who have depression and anxiety, many have built up coping mechanisms for what can be the most overwhelming time of the year. But there are many of us who could be having those feelings for the first time.

"It's just not the same. I feel like everywhere you go, there's not as many holiday decorations. People aren't out like they used to be and it's frowned upon to be with your family and stuff, so it's just different," Ambrosia Miller said.

"Maybe the people are feeling a little more secluded, alone, not able to hang out with family," Luis Sanchez said.

Isenberg says this is all to be expected and part of getting through the season is managing your expectations and knowing when you need to pull back.

Practice the self-care that works for you, whether it's going for a walk, watching a funny movie or talking to someone about your feelings.

"I basically turned my house into a winter wonderland, so I'm in the process of decorating now, to keep it festive and fun," Cari Webber said.

"At the house we have two dogs. We treat them, we talk to our families to get them through Zoom, Facebook, Messenger," Sanchez said.

NAMI Greater Toledo has more resources available at namitoledo.org and Lucas County has a Emotional Support Hotline available at 419-442-0580.

If you want to talk to someone and are not in immediate danger, Text '4Hope' to 741-741 to be connected to the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Crisis Text Line. There is no charge and the information will not show up on your phone bill.

If you are in a crisis situation, call Rescue Mental Health 419-255-9585 or the Wood County Crisis Line at 419-502-4673.

If you are a young member of the LGBTQ+ community and need help in any way, call the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386. Calls made to the Trevor Project are free and kept confidential.