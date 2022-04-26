Gov. Mike DeWine awards $3.7M in grants to law enforcement agencies including Toledo Police Department

Two of 18 grants in the first round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program funding benefit Toledo Police Department efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 25, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine awarded $3.7 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies as part of the new Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

This is the first round of funding to be awarded through the program.

Round one funding includes 18 grants that will be used toward local programs impacting 21 local law enforcement agencies.

The Mansfield Police Department will administer a grant of $130,418 for the

Northern Ohio Violent Crime Consortium (NOVCC), which is made up of

the police departments in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Elyria, Lorain,

Mansfield, Toledo and Youngstown.

Law enforcement in these communities will amplify various existing evidence-based investigative strategies through increased crime analysis, information sharing and community engagement.

NOVCC will also expand officer hours devoted to violent crime reduction strategies to include saturation patrols, town hall meetings, door-to-door conversations and similar efforts to help

reduce gun violence.

The Toledo Police Department will work to combat gun violence after receiving a grant for $220,000 with new forensic technology in their Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) to increase the analysis of gun evidence through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to generate more leads for investigation.