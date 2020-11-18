Woman celebrates 107th birthday with 375 cards

Thelma Coogler is a resident of Oakleaf Village in Sylvania and today, she turned 107. A Facebook post calling for cards resulted in well wishes from 32 states!

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Thelma Coogler celebrated her birthday today in a big way, with help from more than a few strangers. It wasn't just any birthday, either.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Thelma Coogler turned 107 years old.

Thelma is a resident of Oakleaf Village in Sylvania.

A month ago, Oakleaf Village sent out a Facebook post aasking people to send cards to wish her well. That post reached 20,000 shares.



375 cards from 32 states poured in to help wish Thelma a happy birthday.



The call for cards was the solution to giving Thelma the birthday she deserved during COVID-19.

And don't worry - the other residents will help Thelma open all of her cards.



Thelma's family were able to see her, too, and wish her a happy birthday through the window.

“She’s been an inspiration to so many people it’s just crazy to even think in today’s times someone living to be 107 years old and I’m so blessed,” said her great granddaughter, Brittni Abernathy.

“I feel very happy and excited that she’s 107 and she’s been alive so many years," said William Gill, her great grandson.

Thelma says the Lord is the secret to a long and happy life.