Seneca County opens its first inclusive playground at Opportunity Center

"In 32 years I've seen a lot of changes, and this is one of the best," Opportunity Center vocational teacher Laura Miller said.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's latest inclusive playground, Opportunity Park, was officially opened on Wednesday at Seneca County's Opportunity Center.

With a momentous first slide into the dedication ribbon, the playground was opened to the public, not just students and staff at the Opportunity Center.

It's a chance to enjoy everything a playground has to offer instead of watching others have fun.

"All of our students, no matter what their ability is, are able to participate on this playground with their friends instead of sitting by the sidelines," Miller said. "It's more valuable than words can express."

Beyond offering a space for those with physical disabilities to play, inclusive playgrounds are also designed for able-bodied children as well.

"It's important for our individuals with disabilities to interact with their typical peers, but it's also more important for the typical peers to interact with the children with disabilities," Opportunity Center Board Member Sandy Hallet said. "They're teaching each other so much, and everybody just wants to be happy and hang around with their friends."

Hallet clarified the Tiffin playground is part of the Seneca County Park District, "so anybody is invited."