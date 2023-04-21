Findlay community 'rocks' Easter for girl with autism

Kady Sesco's mom knew her daughter wasn't interested in Easter eggs, so asked the community to drop off decorated rocks instead.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay community surprised a little girl who has autism to help her celebrate Easter in her own way.

Josh and Karis Sesco's daughter Kaydence was diagnosed with autism and sensory processing disorder at two-and-a-half years old.

And for this couple, raising a non-verbal child can be an isolating experience.

"It's very lonely sometimes because we can't take her out like any other kid," Josh said. "We can't just sit there and take her to a park and just turn her loose because she's going to get hurt."

A few years ago, Kady started to become infatuated with the Findlay Rocks trend of leaving decorated rocks around the Flag City.

"We noticed that she enjoyed looking at them and just carrying them around in her hands," Karis said.

Karis said Kady has never shown much interest in Easter eggs during the holiday, so she decided to make a simple post on the Facebook group Findlay, Ohio: Neighbors Helping Neighbors, asking if any community members wanted to 'rock' their front porch instead.

Expecting a handful of Findlay Rocks on Easter morning, the Sescos woke up to find more than 100 different decorated rocks stretching from their front porch to the street.

"Just going back and forth, back and forth looking at these rocks and she handed a few to me in my hand. She was very excited." Karis

It was a simple gesture that has much deeper impact for the family as it shows the Sescos they, and especially their daughter, are recognized and cared for by their neighbors.

"They didn't have to and they did," Karis said. "They made a little girls day, they made our day, honestly. It's great to be able to see people become a little bit more aware when it comes to autism and sensory processing disorder."