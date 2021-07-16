GoFundMe created to raise money for a bigger George Floyd mural

The George Floyd mural in north Toledo was destroyed Tuesday after it was struck by lightning and has since gained national attention.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for a bigger George Floyd memorial after the one in north Toledo collapsed after being struck by lightning.

"The previous George Floyd Mural was supposedly struck by lightening, we want to create a bigger better mural," said the description on GoFundMe.

The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross just about one year ago. He said the artwork stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget what happened that day in May of 2020, when Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year.

The collapse of the mural has drawn national attention, with Donald Trump Jr. posting on social media wondering if the lightning strike may have been an act of God.

"Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either," said part of Trump Jr.'s post on Instagram.

Ross and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the mural will be replaced, although the location has not been determined yet.