GM investing $75M into Toledo Transmission plant

The automaker plans to increase production capacity of 10-speed transmissions for full-size Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with GM announced Thursday plans to invest $75 million in the Toledo Transmission plant to increase production capacity of 10-speed transmissions for full-size trucks, namely for the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

Work will begin immediately at the Toledo plant, a corporate news release said.

According to a joint message from Toledo plant Executive Director Eric Gonzalez and UAW Local 14 shop Chairman Jeff King, over the last four months, the auto company has announced investments totaling $114 million.

The post read, in part:

"These decisions not only reflect confidence in the TTO (Toledo Transmissions Operations) team, but also showcases the sense of ownership and pride our employees have in the transmissions we build in Toledo.

With the support of this team, and the leadership of UAW Local 14, TTO will continue the great work and success that led to this investment."

Corporate also issued statements on the investment, lauding the efforts of the Toledo team.

“Through this investment, we continue to take steps to strengthen our current core business and build on our significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “We appreciate the GM Toledo team’s commitment to build world-class products for our customers and this investment recognizes their efforts.”

Toledo Transmission Operations opened in 1916. Plant employees produced truck transfer cases and transmissions for four- and six-wheel-drive military trucks throughout World War II. Today, about 1,700 team members proudly manufacture and assemble GM’s six-speed, eight-speed, and 10-speed rear-wheel-drive and nine-speed front-wheel-drive transmissions that are used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 14. The union and GM recently ratified a local contract with GM. The 1,700 UAW workers at Toledo Transmission on Alexis Road had been without a local contract - covering just the Toledo operation - since 2019.