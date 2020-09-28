GM investing $71 million in Toledo and Defiance manufacturing plants

These investments will enable GM to retain 240 manufacturing jobs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors announced Monday the company plans to invest $71 million into two Ohio manufacturing facilities, including $39 million at its Toledo transmission plant and $32 million at its Defiance casting plant.

Work will begin immediately at the two locations. These investments will enable GM to retain 240 manufacturing jobs.

The Toledo investment will be used to upgrade and enhance the production of GM’s eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission and the Defiance investment will be used to prepare the facility for future engine casting components work.

“Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers and these actions are an investment in their futures.”