GM investing $71 million in Toledo and Defiance manufacturing plants

TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors announced Monday the company plans to invest $71 million into two Ohio manufacturing facilities, including $39 million at its Toledo transmission plant and $32 million at its Defiance casting plant.
Work will begin immediately at the two locations. These investments will enable GM to retain 240 manufacturing jobs.
The Toledo investment will be used to upgrade and enhance the production of GM’s eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission and the Defiance investment will be used to prepare the facility for future engine casting components work.
“Through these investments, GM continues to strengthen its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our Toledo and Defiance teams continue to focus on building world-class products for our customers and these actions are an investment in their futures.”
Toledo Transmission Operations opened in 1916. Plant employees produced truck transfer cases and transmissions for four- and six-wheel-drive military trucks throughout World War II. Today, about 1,700 team members proudly manufacture and assemble GM’s six-speed, eight-speed, and ten-speed rear-wheel-drive transmissions and nine-speed front-wheel-drive transmissions that are used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 14.
Defiance Casting Operations opened in 1948 and currently employs about 580 employees. The first iron was poured at the facility on Aug. 23, 1948. Today, these team members manufacture cylinder block and cylinder head castings for inline-four, V-6 and V-8 engines used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 211.