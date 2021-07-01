GBSBrewing Co. to break ground at new facility

The new location will replace the two current locations and will feature a tavern, an outdoor beer garden and restaurant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — GBSBrewing Co. announced on Facebook that after 12 years, they will be breaking ground on a new, larger facility.

Andy Parish, Kyle King and Dr. Bob of GBSBrewing Co. says construction will begin soon on the 6,000 sq. ft. south Toledo location and will replace the two locations they have been operating out of for the last five years.

When the new facility opens, it will feature a tavern, an outdoor beer garden and a restaurant, as well as the opportunity to brew beer onsite.

Those with the brewery say the Perrysburg and central Toledo locations are not adequate anymore for the customer experience.

"The new location will allow the beer lover to see the production facility and experience the beer being made, all while sitting outside in the beer garden or the indoor bar and dining area to enjoy one of the oldest beers in town with some of the best local food trucks serving up their best eats," GBSBrewing Co. posted on Facebook, describing the vision for the new location.

The new facility will be located at 2248 Tedrow Rd. off of Byrne Rd. GBSBrewing says the current Perrysburg location is sold, but a handful of GBS beers will remain on tap with the new owner.

You can also find GBS beers at many local bars, restaurants and liquor stores while waiting for the new location to open.

The brewery will be hosting multiple open houses as construction goes on to show the progression of the new facility. Customers can also keep updated on the GBSBrewing Co. social media accounts.