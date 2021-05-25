Perrysburg DORA starts May 26

The Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will officially begin on May 26!

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will officially begin on May 26.

The city says the DORA will make it easy for patrons to enjoy the historic charm of downtown Perrysburg while supporting local businesses.

The DORA was approved about eight months ago, but was stalled as the city and businesses that would be involved in the DORA worked to resolve ordinance issues.

The DORA hours are Monday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Beverages must be purchased by 10 p.m. and consumed by 11 p.m. Patrons must dispose of their DORA cup before going into another establishment or when leaving DORA boundaries.

Businesses participating in the DORA include:

Stella's Restaurant

Zingo's Mediterranean

Rose & Thistle

Casa Barron

Swig Restaurant

Inside the Five Brewing

DORA boundaries start at the south side of Front St. and continue south on Louisiana Ave., stopping at the north side of the railroad tracks on Louisiana Ave and continuing west along Third St. to the east side of Walnut St.

All laws regarding open containers, public intoxication and impaired driving apply to areas inside and outside the DORA boundaries.