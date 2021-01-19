Social club holding donation drive for baby boy born with rare medical conditions

Baby RJ has had two brain surgeries in his short life. The Toledo Upstanding Citizens Club is holding a "fill the bucket" event in support of RJ on Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local charitable social club is raising money to help a baby boy born with two rare medical conditions.

RJ Ahlers was born 18 months ago has already been through two brain surgeries. Baby RJ was born with Tetrasomy 9 Mosaic Syndrome and Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum. There are only four people in the world with both conditions.

The only specialist in the United States for Tetrasomy 9 Mosaic Syndrome is at Boston Children's Hospital and RJ's parents, Angel and KC, have to pay for his treatment out of pocket.

Angel is a nursing assistant at St. Anne Hospital and KC lost his job due to COVID-19.

To support the family, the Toledo Upstanding Citizens Club is holding a fundraiser.

The "fill the bucket" donation drive will be held at the corner of Secor Road and Central Avenue and in the parking lot across from Costco on Central Avenue.

Anyone interested can stop by and support RJ and his family by donating from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.