Four people rescued from Lake Erie boat fire near Catawba Island

The U.S. Coast Guard says the 25' vessel became engulfed in flames on Sunday morning.

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — Four people had to be rescued after a large boat fire near Catawba Island on Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard says no one was injured after the 25’ vessel became engulfed in smoke and flames.

USCG says they used a Good Samaritan vessel to rescue the people who were taken to Gem Beach to await EMS.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the boat catching on fire.

