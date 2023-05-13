COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after getting stuck in a piece of equipment at a machine shop in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The incident happened at 10:14 a.m. at Superior Die & Tool Machine Co. located at 2301 Fairwood Avenue.
Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter of the Columbus Division of Fire said the man, an employee of the shop, became entangled in a machine. He was later pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.
Geitter told 10TV that Columbus police is investigating the cause of the incident.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.
Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.