The incident happened at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after getting stuck in a piece of equipment at a machine shop in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The incident happened at 10:14 a.m. at Superior Die & Tool Machine Co. located at 2301 Fairwood Avenue.

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter of the Columbus Division of Fire said the man, an employee of the shop, became entangled in a machine. He was later pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Geitter told 10TV that Columbus police is investigating the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.