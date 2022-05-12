Foundation built around ending human trafficking expanding efforts to help Toledo's youth

S.T.A.R.S. stands for Standing Together Against Real Slavery. Ex. Dir. Elesondra Deromano is a passionate advocate for youth who are victims of sex trafficking.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation was created to bring resources and hope to the youth of Toledo who are experiencing or who are at-risk of falling victim to sex trafficking.

Elesondra Deromano is the Executive Director of the S.T.A.R.S Foundation. On Sunday, she was at Glass City Metropark in east Toledo to tell her own story.

Deromano herself is a survivor of human trafficking and abuse within the foster care system.

Now, she's making it her mission to help others who might be caught in a similar situation.

"I come from these streets and I'm going to stay in these streets, because that's where these kids are from. And I'm going to give all the passion I have to that," said Deromano. "We need to save these kids lives at the end of the day and in order to that, I'm hitting the ground running.”

S.T.A.R.S. offers a unique crisis prevention/intervention program with personalized case management and mentorship. The Foundation also brings awareness to the community about the risk of sex trafficking.



Deromano recently sent out a call to action, asking others to stand with her on her mission.

Former Ohio State Senator Teresa Fedor, who is now on the Ohio State Board of Education heard the call.



"Her story is so important because it's a lived experience and we learn from that. We learn what's necessary to plug those holes in our society where we know local governments, state governments, and federal government resources can help," said Fedor.



Deramano is now partnering with Toledo Public Schools and Metroparks Toledo who are working to provide new experiences for at-risk youth.



"Every young girl that is broken from that cycle and goes onto a productive life is a victory and if Elle saves one or if she saves 100 by her message, she is making an impact," said Richard Hylant, a Metroparks Toledo board member.



Deramano's next goal is to create a safe space for young people to receive help and guidance.

"If we don't give them hope who will "

If you are interested in joining the foundation, you can contact them at 419-280-2451 or email Elsson21@gmail.com