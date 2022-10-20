State Sen. Teresa Fedor to retire

The Toledo Democrat has served in Columbus since 2001.

TOLEDO, Ohio — State Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, has announced she will retire from the Ohio state Senate.

Fedor announced her plans in a letter to the state Senate president Thursday. Sen. Fedor called her retirement, effective Oct. 31, "an extremely difficult decision to make and one that I reached after consulting with family, friends, and colleagues."

Fedor, a Democrat, has represented Toledo in the General Assembly since 2001.

She defeated an incumbent Republican to win a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2000. She served one term in the House before successfully winning a state Senate seat in 2002.

Fedor served in the state Senate until 2010 and then returned to the state House from 2011 to 2018. She has served the 11th state Senate district since 2019.

Before elected office, Fedor served in U.S. Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard and worked as a teacher. She has been known for her work on issues involving veterans, domestic violence, abortion rights, human trafficking and public education.

Earlier this year, former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley tapped Fedor to be his running mate in his bid for governor. Cranley was defeated in the primary by former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley.

"Although I will no longer serve in the Legislature, my passion having taught in our public classrooms for 18 years is still my core foundation -- children are 100% of our future," Fedor wrote. "It is my hope that I will be successful in continuing in public service."