TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a beautiful day Saturday for the Toledo School for the Arts Flying Pig Arts Fest.

The event is a fundraiser for the school and a way for students to spend some quality time together at the beginning of the year.

With food trucks, two stages for live music, art vendors and live demonstrations, there were plenty to keep students and adults having a good time.

"It's a great time for students to get to bond at the beginning of the year, it's a great time for families and staff to get together and have a great time, have a great time in weather like this, you really can't ask for much better," Doug Mead, Director of Toledo School for the Arts, said.

All money raised at the event goes back to fund Toledo School for the Arts programming.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Collard Greens Festival honors event's co-founder who died of cancer

Youth discuss ending hair discrimination

Old Iron comes to life in Wood County