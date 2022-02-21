Flooded streets beginning to clear in Monroe

Water levels are significantly lower on streets near River Raisin.

MONROE, Mich. — Water levels on Michigan and Elm avenues have dropped dramatically compared to where they were Friday, and even early Monday morning.

Officials with the Monroe Police Department told WTOL 11 on Monday morning that levels were at 11.8 feet. On Friday, they were at 9.5 feet.

People living on Michigan Avenue say that the water was significantly higher Monday morning, but waters were much lower by 6 p.m.

A resident that's lived on one of the affected streets for 21 years says the flooding this weekend was the worst he's seen since he moved in.

When it comes to the ice jam on the River Raisin, it still looked very similar to Friday. Big ice chunks, with minimal river flow.

However, the city reports a couple of tugboats came through today, clearing the way downstream for when the ice finally breaks free to make its way to Lake Erie.

Acting commander with Monroe police, John Wall, says that he hopes the upcoming weather will help the situation. Wall added that when the ice moves out of the way, it should immediately help the flooding, but they're not there yet.

"We're expecting that the warm temperatures that we have over the next couple days along with some rain will help bust this ice up and get this flowing again, giving some relief to our local residents and opening the streets back up," said Wall.

Police are still warning people not to drive through flooded streets in the area.