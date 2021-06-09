First Solar investing $680 million in new Lake Township facility, creating 500 jobs

Facility expects to be operational by the first half of 2023.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — First Solar announced plans Wednesday to invest $680 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Lake Township, adjacent to an existing facility.

WTOL reported last week that the solar panel manufacturer was proposing the project at the property located at State Rt. 795 and Tracy Road. The vast undertaking is pending final approval from state and local leaders, and is expected to create at least 500 jobs.

“While designing and building this factory of the future we’re challenging ourselves to focus on the continuous improvement of our throughput, quality, and safety through automation without losing sight of our greatest strength, our people,” said Mike Koralewski, chief manufacturing operations officer for First Solar. “We see this as an opportunity for our associates to upskill, learn new technologies, continue to grow and develop themselves as our factories and products continually evolve.”

The 1.8 million square-foot expansion will increase the country's domestic photovoltaic (PV) solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 gigawatts annually. The company plans to fund construction of its third U.S. manufacturing facility with existing cash resources.

The new plant is expected to be operational by the first half of 2023. It is contingent on permitting and approval of state, regional and local incentives.

When fully operational, First Solar's northwest Ohio footprint will produce 6 gigawatts of annual capacity, which the company believes will make it the largest fully integrated solar manufacturing complex outside of China.

The facility will produce an enhanced thin film PV module for the utility-scale solar market in the U.S.

“We have said that we stand ready to support President Biden’s goal to transition America to a clean, energy-secure future, and our decision to more than double our US manufacturing capacity with this new facility is First Solar making good on that commitment,” said First Solar CEO Mark Widmar. “This facility will represent a significant leap forward in photovoltaics manufacturing, a true factory of the future.