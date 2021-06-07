Tuition-free Toledo charter school set to open this fall with emphasis on STEM learning

The co-founders are local developers and education professionals, dedicated to helping the city's youth. As locals, they say this is something Toledo needs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo parents will soon be able to send their kids to a new school, with a heavy focus on STEM.

Explorers Academy of Science and Technology (EAST) is a charter school that's hoping to help students "soar" to success, starting in fall 2021.

At the end of August, 300 kindergarten through sixth graders will make up the first group of rockets at EAST - gaining education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

School leaders said they plan to add art to the curriculum as well.

"STEM education is a really important piece in education today because of the need for workers to go into the science fields, and engineering fields, and to mathematics fields. They're some of the most high-paying jobs in the future and they're in most demand," school superintendent and co-founder, Keith Birkhold said.

The co-founders are local developers and education professionals, dedicated to helping the city's youth. As locals, they believe this is something Toledo needs.

"What makes our school stand out is, I'm up-front and able to see some of the things that were good, some of the things that were bad. I'm making sure that we push all good and making sure that every kid is treated fair," co-founder and developer, Mark Williams said.

Their mission is to make sure every kid that walks through their doors will have an equal opportunity for quality education.

They're doing this by bringing one of the top science and technology education models to northwest Ohio.

"One of our goals is to transform these students in how they think. To have them thinking like engineers and like scientists. Not just in those core classes but in everything they do," Birkhold said.

EAST is a tuition-free school and classes are set to begin August 27.