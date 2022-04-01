x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

First pediatric flu death of season reported in Ohio

An 8-month-old male from Ashland County is the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-2022 flu season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Feb. 21, 2022.

Ohio has recorded its first pediatric flu-associated death of the season, officials with the  Ohio Department of Health announced Friday.

An 8-month-old boy died with the flu in Ashland County, the department said. The Ashland County Health Department investigated the death. 

So far this flu season, 972 flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio.

At this point in the 2020-2021 season, there were 108 reported hospitalizations and at this time in the 2019-2020 flue season, 10,450 hospitalizations had been reported.

Experts believe COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as wearing face masks, staying home, washing hands, closing schools, reducing travel, increasing ventilation of indoor spaces and distancing physical likely contributed to the decline in 2020-2021 flu incidence and hospitalizations. 

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February.

More information about flu and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.

Related Articles

More on WTOL:

In Other News

A panel of experts discuss what they have learned about caring for COVID-19