Bird flu identified in wild swan in Monroe County

The CDC says the risk to humans is low but people should still be on the lookout for signs of bird flu in wild and domestic bird populations.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) announced a case of avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, in a wild bird in Monroe County earlier this week.

The disease was identified in a mute swan in the county. The disease was also identified in wild bird populations in St. Clair and Macomb Counties.

The CDC says the risk to people is low and that no human infections have been detected in the U.S.

MDNR received confirmation from a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, subtype H5N1 in Canada geese, tundra swans and snow owls in addition to the mute swan.

In Ohio, a case of H5N1 was discovered in a Herring Pull in Erie County earlier in March.

In February, bird flu was detected in a backyard poultry flock in Kalamazoo County in southwest Michigan.

The MDNR says poultry owners should minimize people who come in contact with birds, isolate domesticated birds from wild birds, and disinfect hands and clothing after coming in contact with poultry.

The MDNR says if you notice the death loss of three or more free-ranging birds you should report it through their app or by calling 517-336-5030.

If you notice severe illness or multiple deaths in domestic poultry you are asked to call the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.

Click here for more information about bird flu and other avian diseases.