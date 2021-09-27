Firefighters battling blaze at animal feed and supply store in Fremont; EMA tracking escaped animals

Crews were called to Artz's Feed & Supply around 8 p.m. Monday. Oak Harbor Road is closed.

FREMONT, Ohio — Firefighters near Fremont are battling a massive fire at an animal feed supply store in Fremont.

Crews were called to Artz's Feed & Supply located at 2760 Oak Harbor Rd. around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office.

Oak Harbor Road is closed and drivers should avoid the area while firefighters work to control the flames, which dispatch says is expected to take hours.

The EMA director is also on the scene because several barn animals escaped and they're working to find them.