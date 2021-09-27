West Toledo vacant house catches fire after explosion

Officials say the explosion happened in the rear of the house and blew out two walls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department fought a fire at a vacant house that was caused by an explosion early Monday morning.

The fire happened on the 2000 block of Fairfax near Kelley.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to an explosion and arrived at the scene to find the house on fire.

Officials say the explosion occurred in the rear of the house, blowing out two walls.