Fire levels Woodville Township barn, several goats and head of cattle killed

The blaze struck a farm on U.S. 20 and State Route 300 Monday morning. No human injuries were reported.

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire Monday morning that engulfed a barn in Woodville Township.

The blaze struck the building, which is a total loss, on U.S. 20 and State Route 300.

The family lost several goats and heads of cattle in the fire.

The state fire marshal will investigate and the cause is unknown at this time.

There were no human injuries reported. FIrefighters opted to let the structure burn.

Woodville Township and Gibsonburg fire departments responded. Also providing aid were Harris-Elmore, Freedom-Pemberville and Lindsey fire departments.