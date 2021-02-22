Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office: About 30 displaced after south Toledo apartment fire

The fire happened at Venetian Woods Condos on McCord Rd. north of Dorr Street on Sunday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters and other first responders were called to a fire at an apartment complex in South Toledo. on Sunday evening, according to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at the Venetian Woods Condos on McCord Rd. just north of Dorr St.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to evacuate all of the residents of the building and say 30 people were displaced.

The Red Cross was called to the scene and is providing aid to those who were affected.