50 North offering cooling shelter for those 50 and over in Hancock County

50 North, which usually requires residents to sign up as members, will be open to anyone 50 and older seeking shelter from the extreme heat.

FINDLAY, Ohio — On any given day, you can find plenty of Hancock County residents exercising, socializing, or eating at 50 North.

And as the thermostat and humidity continued to rise Tuesday, more folks than usual visited the senior center.

On hot days like these, 50 North opens its doors to all senior citizens, even if they aren't members.

"It's very nice to know you can shelter here, you know. And in the winter time too when there's a bad snow and you might be without power. You can come here, because they have an emergency generator here," said Stephen Cowan, a 50 North member

"The nice thing is 50 North has a generator, and that's what's kicking on right now," Executive Director Carolyn Copus said. "So, you can hang out here from 7 am to 8 p.m., really those heightened times in the evening 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. is really when that heat index is in. So you're welcome here any time we're open here during those peak hot times."

Copus said with any extreme weather, the 50 North staff is all-hands-on-deck to make sure anyone who visits can be accommodated.

Copus also encouraged residents to be good neighbors to those around who may not be able to make it to a local cooling center.

"Check on your elderly neighbors or those who have chronic conditions," she said. "See if they're cool enough. If not, invite them into your home. Make sure that they have at least water to keep hydrated. It's so important to keep hydrated."

In the event the local Red Cross establishes and official emergency cooling shelter, 50 North will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Copus said.

