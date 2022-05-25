Findlay nonprofit helps clients find baby formula during shortage

The non-profit says they have relied on help from other non-profits to meet the formula demand.

FINDLAY, Ohio — And as mothers have been dealing with a shortage of baby formula shortage for several months, one local organization has been working with families need help.

The Women's Resource Center of Hancock County works with 80 to 100 individuals a month. Center officials said they are fortunate that they have not had to turn anyone away during the formula crisis.

The center specializes in assisting women with unplanned pregnancies, offering support services, mentoring, and most importantly, vital items such as food and clothing.

And over the last month, as the demand for formula has grown, the center is seeing not just established clients but walk-ins from the community.

"You always want better for your child than what you had for yourself, right? As a parent?" Executive Director Chrissy Montgomery said. "And to know that you might not be able to meet that child's basic need of food in the form of formula at this point, that would be a very, very horrific thing to feel as a parent."

But throughout the shortage, the Women's Resource Center has been able to provide at least some formula to everyone who has walked through their doors.

Kaitlyn Kniss, development coordinator, said the center has relied heavily on its relationships with other local and regional nonprofits to make sure they have enough formula on hand.

"It's so important for all of the agencies to be involved with each other, to know what's happening," Kniss said. "We are a no-wrong-door agency here in Hancock County, so it's all very important that we all stick together in this and any other issues that we may have, it's very important for all of us to be involved."

And the center will continue working with those other groups to ensure they have a supply on hand for at least the next month until domestic formula production can pick back up.

"We hope there is a time where we aren't in this situation anymore, but until every last belly is full and we don't have any formula left we will be continuing to serve the community," Kniss said.

The Women's Resource Center of Hancock County, 1011 Main St., Findlay, is open Monday through Thursday each week.