HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — With so much recent good news in economic development, Hancock County and the city of Findlay are looking to find solutions for their communities' housing.

Now, the local economic development group is focusing on housing.

Economic Development Director Tim Mayle said on an average weekday, 25,000 workers commute into the Findlay for their job.

The study was aimed at finding what they need to do to make Findlay not only a work destination, but one people want to live in as well.

"Over the past eight years, we've increased employment by 7,000 people and residential by a little over 1,000. So, we have this gap that we're trying to fill," Mayle said.

Currently, an online survey asks participants where they live, work, and what they feel the community needs.

Once complete, local officials will have that data in hand to move forward and offer to potential developers.

"So we have to; one tell our story to those developers, and then we have to back it up with actual data that they can take to the bank so they can invest here and feel comfortable with it," Mayle said.

Mayle added that the housing survey will go throughout the rest of this week, and that final data from that housing study will be published and available to local officials this spring.

