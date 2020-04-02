TOLEDO, Ohio — New information released Monday from the 2019 Northwest Ohio housing report.

It shows some categories increasing while others decreased but, overall it shows a positive future for our area.

According to the report there were over 6,000 homes sold in northwest Ohio, which is down from previous years.

2019 northwest Ohio housing report released; currently a sellers market Are you looking to buy or sell a house this year? New information from 2019 sales shows the housing market will likely stay strong for 2020.

The average number of days a home was on the market in 2019 is also down. So if you sold your house last year, it was likely sold it a shorter amount of time.

According to the northwest Ohio Realtors President, Jason Westendorf, these numbers "continue to mirror national trends and the future for housing continue to shine bright."

He also said the biggest problem the market faces is a lack of inventory, which increases the price.

That is good for northwest Ohio because that increased the total sales volume for the year. That number, over $1,000,000.

The group believes northwest Ohio's housing market will remain strong this year.

As of right now, predictions say we'll see more new and existing homes on the market in 2020, with higher price tags.

