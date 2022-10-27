Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring

The co-owners at Culver's in Findlay believe everyone deserves a chance to work if they want to, regardless of their abilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional.

Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire people with disabilities, because the co-owners believe everyone deserves a chance to work if they want to, regardless of their abilities.

"Giving everyone a chance and seeing, bringing them to their full capability is cool to see," Doxsey said.

Two-year employee, Rick Sadler, and co-worker Kris DePuy, said hiring employees with disabilities is important because those with disabilities want to work too.

"I'm capable of doing anything," Sadler said.

DePuy, 62, is too, she said. She was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa and slowly began losing her eyesight at 30 years old. Now blind, she was rejected from 14 different job applications when she began applying two years ago.

She admitted she was ready to give up, but Culver's gave her a chance. Doxsey said having an employee that has to rely on communication over sight has created better communication throughout the entire restaurant.

DePuy isn't the only senior on staff. At 84 years young, BB Schneider works his hardest to make sure Culver's customers have a great visit. Doxsey said she loves his go-getter attitude.

"In his interview, he's like, 'I'm not opposed to moving up to management,'" Doxsey said. "And I'm thinking, well alright. We actually just promoted him to shift leader, and age is only a number."

"That's where you get the enjoyment of taking care of your guests. Making sure they go away happy," Schneider said.

Sadler said he also finds enjoyment in his work.

"I love being here. I just love working here. It's the music and it's everything," Sadler said.

Whether it's ableism or ageism, the three have all heard the negativity before. But it doesn't stop any of them from doing their best.

"You have a goal and you wanna work, just keep trying and trying," DePuy said. "Hopefully someone will be kind enough to give you that opportunity."

While working for a busy fast food restaurant can present its own challenges, Doxsey said the smiles DePuy, Sadler and Schneider serve up with the meals make any minor issues worth it.