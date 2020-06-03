TOLEDO, Ohio — Tax season is once again upon us, and filing for them can sometimes cost more than your tax return.

Let United Way of Greater Toledo and H&R Block help you get yours done for free.

By going online to My Free Taxes, anyone in the community can file a simple tax return at no cost, no matter your income.

Additionally, individuals who earned less than $56,000 can file their taxes face-to-face with a certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistant. You can reserve a free appointment by calling 211.

UWGT says since 2009, 1.2 million Americans have successfully filed using My Free Taxes.

For more information, visit UWGT's website. Appointments are limited.

