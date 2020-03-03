TOLEDO, Ohio — Tax day is right around the corner.

While the deadline isn't until April 15, local accountants want you to start sooner rather than later to get the most out of your money.

Gilmore Jasion Mahler Accounting Firm said the biggest mistake they see people make is not disclosing all of their information. This includes major life changes such as marriage or having a baby. The more information you provide, the better your chance is of getting extra tax credits or deductions.

"Especially with the reform there’s a new small business deduction so if you have a small business you can get a reduced tax on your business liability. So just making sure you’re talking to the right people and understanding everything that’s going on in your life that might be able to benefit you,” explained CPA Lauren Webber.

She suggested doing research now to see what deductions you're eligible for. She also advises you to ask questions rather than guess or assume something.

"You can get deductions and credits for having children, for going to college, for putting energy efficient things in your home like better windows. So, there are a lot of things out there that can help you pay the minimum tax liability due," said Webber.

You can find out what tax deductions and credits you are eligible for here.

You can also contact a local CPA.

