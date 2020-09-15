Farmers market going mobile to encourage healthy habits among Toledo communities

The farmers market is making its way through the city instead of staying stationary in an effort to bring farm-fresh goods to communities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The farmers market is making its way through the city on a mission to encourage healthier eating in communities.

People here have made it their goal to connect everyone in town to fresh produce.

"We go into places where people might not have the access or the transportation to get to a grocery store, so we've tried to hit all the parts of Toledo. We've been in central city. We've been in north Toledo. Today, we're in South Toledo and next month we'll be in East Toledo," said Amy Abodeeli, the coordinator for Creating Healthy Communities.

"It's convenient because you can walk over and then the other seniors - those handicapped - can ride ride over. And, it's right across the street. It's more socially distant. It's safe, so I like it," explained Maureen Kidd, one local shopper.

Some customers say they prefer the market over the typical grocery store and organizers say that attitude helps them reach communities they haven't been able to reach before.

"We got excited. We also do some community markets, and that's what we're doing today. And, we're really happy to be here and bring fresh produce to another section of Toledo," said Sandy Potter, a farmer at Tucker farms.