Elmore Mayor Richard Claar dies at 66

"It is with a heavy heart that the Woodmore family mourns the loss of one of its own. Rick Claar passed away yesterday unexpectedly at his residence. We will miss Mr. Rick, as the kids called him, very much here at Woodmore. He had a huge heart which he used every day to help with our kids. He was always ready with a smile for all who knew Rick. He cared about Woodmore Local Schools and our community with an unparalleled passion. To say we will miss Rick does not seem nearly enough. Rest in Peace Rick, the hearts of Woodmore and our community go with you."