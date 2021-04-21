Earnest Brew Works to release Red Panda Ale, benefit Toledo Zoo Wildlife Fund

A portion of the proceeds from the new beer will go to the zoo's Wildlife Fund.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Earnest Brew Works is partnering with the Toledo Zoo for the launch of its newest beer.

The south Toledo brewery and the zoo are raising awareness for an endangered species with the release of Red Panda Ale. The Irish red cream ale will be available for sale May 15.

The beer will also be sold at the zoo and select retailers in the Toledo area. Earnest Brew Works is located at 4342 S. Detroit Ave.

A 4-pack will cost $13.99 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Toledo Zoo Wildlife Fund. The can features a photo of one of the zoo's red pandas.

Red Panda Ale is 5.3 percent alcohol by volume and made with malt to give it a red hue.

There are fewer than 10,000 red pandas in the wild due to poaching and loss of habitat. There has been a 40 percent decrease in population in the last 50 years.