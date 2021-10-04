Drug Take Back Day providing a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medications in Toledo

Six locations will accept a variety of medications, including those that are commonly abused, for disposal in a safe and environmentally friendly way on April 24.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The war on drugs isn't just on the streets, it's also in our medicine cabinets.

That's the message for Drug Take Back Day.

The Toledo Police Department and Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County are sponsoring the Drug Take Back Day at six locations across Toledo.

A variety of expired or unused medication will be accepted at the locations and disposed of safely in an environmentally friendly way.

All collection sites will accept narcotics, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, prescription drugs and vitamins.

Some sites will accept syringes and liquid medications. You're encouraged to call ahead.

Collection sites will not accept inhalers, ointments/lotions or anything from commercial or medical vendors.

Drug Take Back Day will take place Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following Toledo locations are serving as collection sites:

Scott Park District Police Station (2301 Nebraska Ave.)

NW District Police Station (2330 W. Sylvania Ave.)

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (625 N. Erie St.)

Meijer - Alexis Road (1500 E. Alexis)

Toledo Family Pharmacy (324 Main St.)

Kroger - Suder Avenue (4633 Suder Ave.)