The person was extricated from the rollover crash at Summit and Washington and suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash in downtown Toledo on Wednesday night.

The driver of a vehicle lost control and flipped over and crashed into a pole on Summit Street near Washington Street around 11 p.m.

The driver was pinned underneath the vehicle before being rescued and transported to the hospital by life squad. We are told that the injuries are life-threatening.