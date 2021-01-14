TFRD: Some downtown streets blocked off, I-75 reopened after excavating crews hit natural gas line causing significant damage

A large natural gas main line was hit by excavating crews, prompting a shutdown of I-75 in both directions on Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some streets in downtown Toledo are blocked off after excavating crews hit a natural gas line on Wednesday night.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene at 14th Street and Washington Street, where excavating crews struck a 16'' natural gas line on Wednesday night.

"A large gas main was hit by some contractors working in this area. It's on the on ramp at 14th Street and Washington," Pvt. Sterling Rahe with TFRD told WTOL on the scene.

Columbia Gas engineers are assessing the damage to the line, which Rahe described as "significant."

Rahe initially estimated the situation would be contained within half an hour, but crews believe it may now take longer and may require the line to be shut down.

I-75 was closed in both directions near Washington Street but has since reopened.

Rahe said they were monitoring the situation and the natural gas was going upward. A business next to the leak was evacuated but no other evacuations are planned at this time.

Stay tuned on air, online and on our free news app as we bring you the latest on this developing story.

#Breaking: Officials are working on opening 1-75 North near downtown after a gas line break. I-75 South should already be open.



More details @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/iODrbupy4a — Roxanne Elias (@RoxanneElias3) January 14, 2021

ToledoFire on scene 14th St & Washington as excavating crews hit a 16” natural gas line. Both North & South I-75 is being shut down near the Washington St entrance ramp. Avoid I 75 at this time traffic being diverted to city streets. @WTOL11Toledo @13abc @NBC24WNWO @toledonews pic.twitter.com/Hif3pUHpSr — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) January 14, 2021