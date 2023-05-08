Downtown Toledo showcases hometown Jeeps

Saturday marks the 2nd day of Toledo's Annual Jeep Fest. Thousands showed up to enjoy the Jeeps, and the ducks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — 1,500 jeeps from over 40 different states rolled through downtown Toledo on Saturday morning for the big parade; just a part of the many activities at the 2023 Jeep Fest.

"This is definitely the best one so far that I've been too," said Steve Smith, a third time Jeep Fest goer. "[There's] a lot more people and a lot more ducks. I feel like. We definitely got triple the amount of ducks this time. So it was a fantastic parade. We really loved it."

Whitney Rofkar is the executive director of Jeep Fest. She said it's the Jeepers that make Jeep Fest.

"People that drive jeeps are what make jeeps the most interesting and unique because the passion and the comradery and the sense of adventure amongst jeepers is different than any other audience I've seen anywhere."

Amber Miller came from out of state to attend Jeep Fest. This is her first time.

"This type of fest is different than a lot of them because it's based in the city," said Miller. "You get to see more of the culture and the downtown and stuff instead of a field."

Jeep Fest ends this Sunday.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.