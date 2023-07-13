Toledo Jeep Fest 2023 | Events, where to stay and everything else you need to know

The 6th annual Jeep Fest takes place in the Glass City the weekend of Aug. 4.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 6th annual Toledo Jeep Fest returns to the Glass City the weekend of Aug. 4 with three days of events and activities for people of all ages.

The event began in 2016 as a one-day celebration drawing 40,000 people to downtown Toledo. Jeep Fest has grown to three days and brings more than 60,000 to Toledo -- home of the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

The estimated economic impact of 2022's event was $5.1 million.

EVENTS

Friday, Aug. 4

12-6 p.m.: The Monroe Superstore in Monroe, Mich., kicks off the festivities with a welcome party. Take your shot at the 18-obstacle course and score unique giveaways.

6:15 p.m.: Scotty McCreery concert at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo.

6-10 p.m.: Adams Street Invasion hosted by Glass City Crawlers: car crushing, RTI ramp, balance blocks, vendors, DJ, food trucks.

Saturday, Aug. 5

10 a.m.: All-Jeep parade through downtown Toledo. Want to participate? Register your Jeep here.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Outdoor park-and-shine show, indoor exhibit at the Glass City Center, vendor midway, kids zone at Festival Park, family zone at Hensville Park, live music, food trucks, beer gardens.

4:30 p.m.: Official program and commemoration.

6-7:30 p.m.: Movie night at Fifth Third Field

8 p.m.: Free Jeremy Rowe concert at Hensville Park.

Sunday, Aug. 6

9:15 a.m.: 1-Mile Walk.

9:30 a.m.: Rouen 4-Mile Run.

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Indoor exhibit and RC rock crawling course at Glass City Center, vendor midway, live music, food trucks, beer garden, kids zone at Festival Park, family zone at Hensville Park.

3-6 p.m.: Outdoor expo at Glass City Metropark.

For a complete schedule of events and more information, click here.

WHERE TO STAY

Jeep Fest offers discounted rates at the following hotels:

Hiltons at Toledo Downtown

Comfort Inn & Suites Toledo

Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo

There are also two state parks within 30 minutes of Toledo offering lodging:

Maumee Bay State Park

Sterling State Park

For booking information, click here.