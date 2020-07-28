Downtown Bowling Green announced DORA opening

There will be six bars/restaurants within BG’s DORA that will be allowed to sell to-go alcoholic beverages in designated marked cups

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The City of Bowling Green announced Tuesday afternoon that A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, best known as DORA, will be available starting Thursday.

BG city leaders said in a statement that the DORA will complement the massive street improvements in the downtown area and will enhance the public’s experience at local businesses and special events.

“I am excited about the possibility of the DORA program creating more foot traffic within the downtown businesses and the added benefit of allowing bars and restaurants to continue to serve customers while enabling social distancing,” said BG mayor Mike Aspacher. "

The city says that safety and cleanliness are priorities of the Bowling Green DORA proposal.

There will be six bars/restaurants within BG’s DORA that will be allowed to sell to-go alcoholic beverages in designated marked cups. The beverages sold must be consumed within the DORA district.

Below is a list of the restaurants and bars within the district:

Bar 149

City Tap & The Attic

Doc’s Big City Saloon

SamB's Restaurant

The Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro)

The city says that more businesses are expected to join.

“Establishing a DORA in downtown Bowling Green enables us to build on our efforts to create a Think Local atmosphere which invites a shop, dine and explore environment,” Tony Vetter, Director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. said.

Annually, the DORA will be in effect from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day Weekend.

The following hours will be in effect each week: Monday - Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Friday - Sunday: 11:00am – 10:00 pm. Last sales will not occur no later than 9:30 p.m. and all cups must be disposed of by 10:00 p.m.