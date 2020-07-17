Enjoy a cold one at Fleetwood's Beer Garden

The Beer Garden opens on Friday, July 24 and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 29.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over in Hensville Park you can enjoy a great lineup of beer, seltzers and wine at Fleetwood's Beer Garden starting Friday, July 24.

The garden adds more outdoor seating downtown and with an open-air setting that gives brew and baseball lovers chance to take in some sun and sip on a couple of cold ones.

The space has picnic tables for plenty of seating will be placed six feet away from each other for safe social distancing.

In order to enter, visitors must wear a mask and keep the mask on until everyone is seated. Masks must be worn when patrons go to the bar or restroom.

Guests are also allowed to bring carry-out food from one of the area restaurants or may also pack a picnic to bring with them

Pre-packaged snacks, Toft’s Ice Cream and Lemon Ice will be available for purchase.

Outside alcohol and DORA cups will not be permitted in Hensville Park.

Not only is the garden family-friendly but it is also dog-on-a-leash friendly as well.