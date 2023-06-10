Domestic violence open house Saturday in Fostoria aims to spread awareness

Java's Enchanted Bean, Ltd., is hosting the first "Wrapping Our Arms Around Awareness" event for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Multiple domestic violence organizations will be in Fostoria on Saturday aiming to spread awareness and offer resources for those in need.

Java's Enchanted Bean, Ltd., in downtown Fostoria is hosting the first "Wrapping Our Arms Around Awareness" event as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Though it is a tough topic to discuss, the event will be a relaxed environment with a DJ, raffles, craft vendors, cider and gift bags.

The main goal is to try to get past the stigma of domestic violence and get more people openly talking about the subject.

"It's okay to talk about, it happens. And sometimes I feel like it's the elephant in the room, and it's here to talk," said Dionna Brenamen, managing partner of Java's Enchanted Bean. "As light-hearted as we can, we're going to have a DJ, some raffles, have some apple cider, things like that and just really have the community wrap around it."

The First Step Domestic Violence Services in Fostoria will also be at the event.

Executive Director Amy Kinney said the shelter is usually completely full and sometimes has a waiting list. She also said domestic violence is more widespread than people may think.

"It's easy to be in your little corner of the world and to think, 'oh, this isn't going to happen in my community. It doesn't happen in my community.' And the truth is, it happens everywhere," she said.

They aim to not only inform domestic violence victims of available services but also educate anyone willing to help those in need.

"Sometimes you can hear about it and not know what to do or what's available," Brenamen said. "This is kind of a way of being able to open everybody's mind to what is available out there for people in this situation."