Ottawa Hills athletic director arrested, charged with domestic violence, assault

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Local Schools athletic director has been arrested and charged with three counts for assault, domestic violence and strangulation.

According to a police report, Tammy Talmage is accused of strangling a woman she lives with in their home on Grainfield Drive in Sylvania Saturday night.

The report also stated that Talmage is suspected of using alcohol or drugs.

On Monday, the school district sent an email to parents and the community:

"This morning we were made aware that our Athletic Administrator, Ms. Tammy Talmage, was arrested over the weekend. She has been placed on administrative leave. We have no additional details at this time. The district has assembled a team that will ensure athletics are not disrupted and will proceed as scheduled in her absence."

These charges come just weeks after nearly two dozen school district employees were named in a $100 million dollar civil lawsuit.

That lawsuit was filed by victims of sex crimes committed by maintenance worker Ronald 'Donnie' Stevens from 2017 to 2019, with many of those instances happening inside the school.

Stevens was convicted on over 30 charges and sentenced to life in prison.

