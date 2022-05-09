BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

David "Ryan" Walker from Vermilion, Ohio, was a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Thompson Working Families Scholar.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening.

Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.

Walker had also completed a summer 2022 internship with NASA, BGSU said.

Three other BGSU students were also involved in the same vehicle accident that killed Walker, "and their recovery remains a priority," BGSU said in a statement.

BGSU provided resources for students, faculty and staff coping with loss.

"Our students may contact the Counseling Center to connect with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person to help them cope. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program."

"Let us find comfort and inspiration in Ryan's memory. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts during this very difficult time," the statement reads.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 6 in Madison Township at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old man was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 6 when he "drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles."

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor, OSHP said.

He struck three vehicles. He collided with the third vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old man from South Amherst, Ohio, head-on. The vehicle had four passengers, one of whom was Walker. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The first vehicle he struck was driven by an 18-year-old from Fremont, Ohio, who attempted to swerve before being struck and came to a stop after colliding with tree stumps. The Fremont man and his passengers were treated and released at the scene.