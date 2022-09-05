Witnesses reportedly told authorities that a 42-year-old Toledo man drove left of center on US 6 before colliding with three vehicles, killing a passenger in one.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5.

Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a 42-year-old Toledo man was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 eastbound on US 6. Witnesses reportedly told authorities that he drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles.

The following vehicles were then involved in the crash as described by the Highway Patrol:

The F-150 first struck a 2013 Ford Focus, which was driven by an 18-year-old man from Fremont. This driver attempted to swerve right when he and his passengers were struck. Upon impact, the Focus went off the roadway and struck two tree stumps. The driver and his passengers were treated and released on the scene.

The F-150 then struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, which was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Celina. The Chevy also went off the roadway and struck a tree. Both the driver and her passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

As the F-150 continued eastbound, the truck then collided head-on with a Ford 500. That vehicle, which was driven by a 20-year-old man from South Amherst, had three passengers inside. The right-rear passenger, identified as David Walker II, died as a result of the crash. The driver and his two other passengers were taken to a Toledo hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the F-150 was also taken to a hospital in Toledo where his condition is unknown.

“Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

US 6 was closed for approximately five hours after the crash.

