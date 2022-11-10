Community leaders encourage unity following violent crimes involving children and teens

As the investigations surrounding these tragedies continue, leaders at Lucas County Children's Services are speaking about how this impacts our entire community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over the past few weeks we've seen a number of violent situations unfold across northwest Ohio, specifically ones that involve children and young adults.

In addition to the scary situation that unfolded at the Whitmer High School Friday night football game, on Friday afternoon 3-year-old Declan Hill died from blunt force head and neck trauma. At this time, police are not releasing any further information about the circumstances or who is responsible for his death.

"We got here because this is happening so frequently, there are so many guns on the street, and people aren't outraged about it! There has to be so much outrage about it that everybody in leadership is pushed to do something," said Robin Reese, Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services.

Reese fears this type of violence is becoming the "norm" for many local children, especially when it comes to gun violence. Many of the kids who have died in Lucas County over the past few years have died due to a direct result of gun violence. She says everyone, not just parents, should feel a sense of responsibility for keeping children and young adults safe.

"We should be absolutely outraged that we can't have kids go to a football game and not be harmed. It's outrageous!" said Reese.

