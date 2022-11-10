Toledo pastor reacts to shooting at Whitmer High School football game

Tommy Youngquist serves as the senior pastor at Calvary Bible Chapel, just minutes away from Whitmer High School. He said his heart breaks for the victims.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A lot went through Tommy Youngquist's head when he heard about the shooting at a Whitmer High School football game Friday night.

"My heart broke for them," Youngquist said. "What are they going to do to find hope in tragedy? That's what I thought."

The senior pastor at Calvary Bible Chapel on West Alexis Road's heart goes out to the people who were traumatized by the violence.

"Those that are affected by that, and the scope of the people affected here goes broader because it was so public," Youngquist

Youngquist claimed religion can change people's minds and lead to a drop in violent behavior.

"We tend to think of (religion) as everything that's bad in our culture when it's just not the case," Youngquist said. "The solution is people softening their hearts and opening their eyes to the true message of the scripture and the gospel."

He said violence isn't unique to Toledo, and solving it starts with realizing its potential.

"There is a lot of tragedy that happens in Toledo, but there's a lot of tragedy that happens in the world as a whole," Youngquist said. "There's a ton of potential in the city of Toledo, and if people could just see the potential, I believe it would minimize the violence."