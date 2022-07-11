In a WalletHub study of more than 180 cities across the nation, Cleveland topped the list as the one most stressed for the third year in a row.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video features Mike Polk Jr. reacting to Cleveland topping WalletHub's 'Most Stressed' city list in 2021

For the third straight year, no city in the U.S. is having a more difficult time coping with stress than Cleveland.

In its study of 2022's Most Stressed Cities in America, WalletHub placed Cleveland at the top of the list yet again. In order to determine where Americans cope best and worst with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across four dimensions using 40 key metrics. The data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.

The four dimensions are: "Work Stress," "Financial Stress," "Family Stress," and "Health and Safety Stress." Cleveland ranked No. 1 in "Financial Stress" and No. 2 in both "Family Stress" and "Health and Safety Stress."

In individual metrics, Cleveland was tops in 'Divorce Rate," ranked second for "Unemployment Rate" and "% of Adults with Inadequate Sleep" and third in "Poverty Rate."

Here are the Top 10 Most Stressed Cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Cleveland Detroit Guilfport, MS Baltimore Philadelphia Memphis New Orleans Birmingham St. Louis

and checking in at No. 10 was another Ohio city, Toledo.

Here is how the rest of Ohio fared in the study:

No. 16 - Akron

No. 21 - Cincinnati

No. 47 - Columbus

If you are unhappy with this list Cleveland, remember to take my friend Mike Polk Jr's advice: They're certainly nothing to stress out about.