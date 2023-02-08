Campbell Soup factory in Napoleon partially offline due to 'IT-related complications'

A Campbell Soup Company spokesperson said "our supply chain and IT teams are working to restore the systems as quickly as possible."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Some systems at the Campbell Soup factory in Napoleon are offline due to "IT-related complications," a company spokesperson told WTOL 11 in an email Wednesday night.

Campbell Soup Company spokesperson James Regan said supply chain and IT teams are working to restore the systems at the factory as quickly as possible.

Regan clarified that "not all operations" are on hold.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.